Putin will not speak at the climate summit in Glasgow :: Politics :: RBC

The possibility of participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Glasgow climate summit via videoconference is not provided. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, the correspondent of RBC reports.

“Indeed, the president, unfortunately, will not speak, because Glasgow does not provide for the possibility of participation by means of videoconference,” a Kremlin spokesman said. According to him, within the framework of the climate summit there will be a conference on forestry and land use, for which Putin has already recorded a video message.

According to him, the themes of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Glasgow summit and at the G20 meeting, in particular, climate issues, will largely overlap. “Speaking at the Twenty-first meeting, the President got an opportunity and realized it, he detailed the approaches of the Russian side,” he said.

Previously, Peskov said that Putin will not fly to the climate summit, but the Russian side will be represented there. At the same time, Russia studied the possibility of speaking in a videoconference format.