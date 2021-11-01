Rada deputy Anna Skorokhod said that her colleague Polyakov was killed – Gazeta.Ru

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Anna Skorokhod said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel that her close friend and deputy Anton Polyakov had been killed.

“I am very unhappy with all the dirt that pours and poured, and that nonsense that is spread, including by law enforcement agencies, and which has nothing to do with the truth. I would like to openly and frankly declare to the whole country that Anton Polyakov was killed, ”she said.

Skorokhod stressed that Polyakov had never taken drugs. The politician also said that she had seen a strangulation mark on Polyakov’s body.

“I can frankly and clearly, with 100% complete certainty assure you that no matter what situation Anton is in, he would never have resorted to drugs. <...> For some reason, no one explains the groove on his neck from suffocation, which he had, I personally saw it – and on the day when I arrived at the morgue in Kiev, I saw her in Chernigov. For some reason, the police here do not give us any explanation of what kind of furrow Anton had on his neck, ”said the deputy.

October 8 at the 34th year of life died People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Anton Polyakov. The former speaker of parliament Dmitry Razumkov was the first to announce this. According to the preliminary conclusion, the cause of Polyakov’s death was acute coronary insufficiency and ischemic heart disease. On the fact of Polyakov’s death, a criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 115 (“Intentional murder”) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine marked “Natural death”.