Record harvest of prices – Newspaper Kommersant No. 199 (7161) from 01.11.2021

Prices for Russian wheat are growing rapidly. During the week, average quotes increased by $ 9, to $ 325 per tonne, having renewed the highs since the 2012/13 season. Among the reasons – a limited supply of grain in the world, including difficulties with the harvest in Russia, as well as the results of the tender of the Egyptian state company GASC, where 180 thousand tons of wheat were purchased from Russia at $ 327-239 per ton. Now analysts expect quotations to rise to $ 350 per ton.

Average prices for Russian wheat increased by $ 9 from 12% protein in the week to $ 325 per ton, according to the Sovecon review. According to the director of the analytical center Andrey Sizov, this is the maximum level since the 2012/13 season. According to him, the key factors were the limited supply of grain in the world, in particular, difficulties with the harvest in Russia and Canada, as well as relatively high demand. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in October reduced the estimate of world wheat reserves by 6 million tons, to 277.2 million tons, and the forecast for the harvest in Canada – by 2 million tons, to 21 million tons.

According to the current forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, this year more than 123 million tons of grain in net weight will be harvested in Russia, while earlier the ministry expected a harvest of 127.4 million tons.

Dmitry Rylko, general director of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies, says that the next rise in wheat prices on world markets was provoked by demand from state-owned companies in a number of countries. In particular, support was provided by the GASC tender on October 27, at which Egypt purchased wheat at very high prices, the expert points out. GASC purchased 360 thousand tons of wheat for delivery on December 1-10, including 180 thousand tons from Russia at $ 327-328.36 per ton, excluding freight. Another 120 thousand tons fell on wheat from Ukraine, 60 thousand tons – from Romania. Two weeks earlier, GASC canceled a tender in which the cheapest wheat was offered at $ 326 per ton, according to Sovecon.

Chairman of the Board of the Union of Grain Exporters Eduard Zernin believes that the world market “has come to terms with the inevitable rise in grain prices,” and the largest importing countries no longer hope for a correction.

He notes that Russian wheat suppliers won half of the lots in the latest GASC tender. “The stocks of our competitors began to dry up, and we began to win back our positions in the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa .— “B”) ”, – says Mr. Zernin. Although Andrei Sizov notes that exporters of Russian wheat are ready to contract only at relatively high prices in order to accurately take into account the size of the duty. Until November 10, a duty of $ 67 per ton is applied to the export of wheat from the Russian Federation, from November 10 to 16 – $ 69.9 per ton.

As Dmitry Rylko notes, at the current extremely high world prices, exporters of Russian wheat have the opportunity to receive profitability. Before that, there was a long period of low activity, few new contracts were concluded, against which the purchase price in ports decreased, and now farmers can intensify sales before the New Year holidays, he points out. According to Sovecon’s data, the average purchase prices for wheat in deep-water ports decreased during the week from 16-16.2 thousand to 15.5-16 thousand rubles. per ton. According to Andrey Sizov, the next target for Russian wheat is $ 350 per ton. But, he notes, the quotes will be negatively affected by a good harvest of wheat in Australia, corn – in Brazil, as well as weak demand for feed grains from China.

According to customs data provided by Sovekon, from the beginning of the season to October 28, the Russian Federation exported 12.1 million tons of grain, including 10.5 million tons of wheat.

This is 33% and 32% less than in the same period last season, respectively. According to Dmitry Rylko, the current rise in prices on world markets may temporarily revive the demand for wheat, but one should not expect rush purchases. Andrey Sizov believes that in the coming months the rate of grain export from Russia will not noticeably grow, due to the fact that exporters need to take into account the size of the duty in prices. According to the forecasts of Eduard Zernin, due to the floating duty, export volumes this season will lag 20-25% from the past. But in the second half of the season, the expert adds, Russia may turn out to be the leading grain supplier in the MENA region, since competitors have been actively selling their products since the beginning of the season.

Anatoly Kostyrev