Renault named the Russian prices for the new version of the Kaptur crossover :: Autonews

Renault has announced the start of accepting orders for a new special version of the Kaptur crossover in Russia. A car made by Intense is available at a price of 1,385,000 rubles.

The Renault Kaptur Intense differs from the standard car in a special body color Orange Atacama (“orange metallic”) with a contrasting black or silver roof. In addition, the crossover features a special shark fin antenna, 17-inch alloy wheels, carbon-look exterior mirror housings and LED headlights.

As for the interior, the Renault Kaptur received a special front panel design, as well as orange stitching on the doors and center console. The equipment includes climate control, a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, light and rain sensors, as well as a Bose audio system with six speakers and a subwoofer.