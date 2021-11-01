Renault named the Russian prices for the new version of the Kaptur crossover :: Autonews

Renault has announced the start of accepting orders for a new special version of the Kaptur crossover in Russia. A car made by Intense is available at a price of 1,385,000 rubles.
The Renault Kaptur Intense differs from the standard car in a special body color Orange Atacama (“orange metallic”) with a contrasting black or silver roof. In addition, the crossover features a special shark fin antenna, 17-inch alloy wheels, carbon-look exterior mirror housings and LED headlights.
As for the interior, the Renault Kaptur received a special front panel design, as well as orange stitching on the doors and center console. The equipment includes climate control, a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, light and rain sensors, as well as a Bose audio system with six speakers and a subwoofer.
In addition, access to Renault Connect services is provided. Using the special mobile application MY Renault, you can remotely start the engine, turn on the climate system and operate the locks. Plus, you can find out the current mileage of the car and its location on the map.
Renault Kaptur Intense is available with a 1.6-liter 114-horsepower engine, operating together with a manual transmission (1,385,000 rubles) or a variator (1,445,000 rubles). The crossover can also be ordered with a 150 hp 1.3-liter turbo engine with continuously variable transmission. In the modification with front-wheel drive, such a car will cost 1,555,000 rubles, and with a full one – 1,635,000 rubles.
