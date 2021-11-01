Reports Continued & Fed Meeting From Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Despite below-expected earnings reports, an unexpected central bank decision and disappointing economic data, the market rallied and closed higher in October. Leading stock indices in the US -, Composite and – closed at record highs. European indices have also rallied, and cryptocurrency trading has been marked by many spikes and record highs. Market optimism will be tested on all sides this week in the form of an influx of corporate earnings, data and data, which is expected to signal the start of a reduction in quantitative easing. Here’s what you need to know about the financial market at the beginning of the week.

1. The season of earnings reports continues

Earnings continue to be a major topic in stock markets around the world. While many of the biggest names have already reported: Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 and Alphabet (NASDAQ 🙂 were the leaders in the past week, and Apple (NASDAQ :), Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 and Facebook (NASDAQ :), which is coming soon) to be called Meta – lagged behind, an even wider range of companies will publish data for the third quarter.

Investors won’t forget, of course, supply chain and inflation concerns when they follow these reports, and how much the third-quarter US slowdown hit these companies and what that means for their respective forecasts. As the quarters in which the pandemic has affected companies come to an end, it will be revealed what will be the new normal for companies that are either recovering or emerging as big winners in 2020.

2. Number of vacancies outside of agriculture

Following the disappointing October US employment report and modest GDP data, the November nonfarm payrolls report will test the strength of the country’s economic recovery. 385,000 new jobs are expected after non-agricultural payrolls fell short of expectations in each of the past two months.

Whether the lull was temporary and caused by the summer spike in delta-virus disease or supply chain problems remains to be seen. The report could affect the speed of the Fed’s stimulus cut, as well as give additional impetus to Congressional Democrats in their negotiations on the budget package.

3. Fed meeting

The Fed’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) report is due out at 2:00 pm ET (6:00 pm GMT) Wednesday after a two-day meeting. Fed chief Jerome Powell has said in recent weeks that a plan to cut stimulus in November is still in place, so the question is whether this will be confirmed.

The Bank of Canada’s announcement last week to end quantitative easing took some by surprise, and how quickly central banks will pull out of pandemic-era emergency measures, and how the economy and market will respond, remains in question.

You should also look at Powell’s comments and the press conference that followed to see what his current view of inflation is after the debate about whether it is transient or permanent, and what that means for the pace of interest rate hikes in the coming months ( or years?). It should be noted that the US dollar rose sharply last Friday after falling for most of the month. This will be the focus in case of any surprises.

On Thursday, the Bank of England is to publish its monetary policy decision for November; however, many market participants expect the rate to rise by 15 basis points. How the market will react to the new monetary tightening remains to be seen, no matter how much anticipated it is.

4. Manufacturing PMI reports

As the holiday season draws near, ending the year, the focus will be on supply chain issues and various slowdowns in growth. A number of PMI reports are due out this week. China has already started with a disappointing 49.2, indicating a decline in business activity. The US, UK, Germany and other eurozone countries have yet to report back. Expansion is expected across the {{ecl-173 || PMI} – above 50 – and this will be an additional indicator of how the global economy prepares to end the year and perhaps how long consumers will need to buy holiday gifts in advance.

5. Crypto: another Bitcoin ETF and monetary tightening

It did it two weeks ago, and last week as a leading cryptocurrency that set a new all-time high. Meanwhile, smaller and less off-the-ground coins like the one continue to attract attention.

There are two major news that will impact cryptocurrencies this week. First, the third Bitcoin ETF is expected to start trading as the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF is listed on Wednesday. The excitement over the first ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, may have pushed Bitcoin to all-time highs, but the response to the second, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, has been more muted.

It is also worth watching how the cryptocurrency complex reacts to the tightening of conditions. The cryptocurrency investment thesis is mostly related to inflation and the value of money; The increase in the cost of capital due to the tightening of central bank policies could make traditional currencies and assets relatively more attractive. While this is largely a coincidence, the stimulus cut cycle in 2018 and the simultaneous drop in cryptocurrencies this year may be worth keeping in mind, even if optimism in the sector remains high.

Written by Daniel Schwartzman