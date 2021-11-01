Republicans figured out how to insult Joe Biden without a mate

In the United States, a new curse against US President Joe Biden is becoming more and more popular. Familiar to Americans “**** Biden” (English – “To hell with Biden”) was replaced by the slogan “Let’s go Brandon” (English – “Forward, Brandon”). Today this phrase is shouted out at protests, applied to banners, masks and clothing.

Who is Brandon and what does Biden have to do with him?

It all began on October 2 at NASCAR at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, where 28-year-old Brandon Brown won his first Xfinity Series. While he was interviewing an NBC Sports reporter, the crowd behind him chanted a phrase that was difficult to make out.

The reporter assumed that they were shouting “Let’s go Brandon” in support of the rider, but eventually it became clear that it was actually the phrase “**** Joe Biden”.

NASCAR and NBC have tried to drown out the “ambient crowd noise” in interviews, but the phrase has already gained traction.

After that, during Biden’s visit to a construction site in the Chicago suburbs, where he advertised vaccinations and testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus, protesters used both swear words to the president.

As the president drove through Plainfield, New Jersey last week, a poster saying “Let’s go Brandon” could be seen from the window of his motorcade.

The same slogan was chanted by a group of people outside Virginia Park when Biden spoke on behalf of Democratic governor nominee Terry McAuliffe. And some of the protesters decided not to use the common euphemism and raised hand-drawn signs with profanity.

Such a statement even came from the mouth of the Southwest Airlines pilot who welcomed the passengers, after which the airline launched an internal investigation.

“Southwest does not justify its employees voicing their personal political views when serving our customers, and the individual perspective of one employee should not be interpreted as that of Southwest and its 54,000 employees,” the airline said.

The popular anti-Biden slogan is actively used among the representatives of the Republican Party. For example, it was delivered at the end of his speech by Rep. Bill Posey from Florida on October 21.

South Carolina Republican Jeff Duncan donned a “Let’s go Brandon” face mask at the Capitol last week. Texas Senator Ted Cruz posed in front of the slogan at the World Series of Baseball, and Senator Mitch McConnell’s spokesman retweeted a photo with the phrase on a sign in Virginia.

Former US President Donald Trump also did not miss the opportunity to once again “prick” his political opponent.

His Save America PAC (Political Action Committee) sells for $ 45 a “Let’s go Brandon” T-shirt over the American flag. One of the messages for supporters, cited by AP, says: “#FJB or LET’S GO BRANDON? Either way, President Trump wants YOU to receive our new ICONIC shirt. ”

T-shirts with the NASCAR slogan and logo have recently appeared on the windows of some stores.

Forbidden Songs

At the end of October, video hosting YouTube blocked conservative rapper Bryson Gray’s single “Let’s Go Brandon”, explaining it as “medical misinformation.” According to the Daily Mail, this track has even surpassed Adele’s recent single “Take easy on me” in popularity on Apple Music.

In the song, Gray ridiculed the Biden administration and criticized mandatory vaccinations. According to the artist, he suffered from censorship much more than all rappers, but, nevertheless, he was not upset that he could not distribute his work on YouTube.

He expressed confidence that the policy of media platforms is directed against people with conservative views.

“The culture of cancellation doesn’t work anymore. Only those who are afraid are subject to it. And such popularity only helps me. Thank you YouTube! ” – he said.

Harassment of presidents

Biden was criticized even before he took office and accused of electoral fraud, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. The attitude towards the head of state became many times worse after the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

At the same time, Biden is not the first US president to be openly bullied by the people. 24th American President Grover Cleveland heard shouts of “Ma, ma, where is my daddy?” in the 1880s due to rumors that he had an illegitimate child. Poems about Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson used racist imagery and accusations of bigamy.

Graffiti with the words “**** Trump” (English – “To hell with Trump”) can still be seen on many overpasses in Washington, DC.

Racism against former President Barack Obama was somewhat mitigated, but even with the anti-racist policies of social media, it could be found on mainstream media.