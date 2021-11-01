https://ria.ru/20211101/sud-1757228912.html
Resident of Sverdlovsk filed a lawsuit against the governor over QR codes
A resident of the Sverdlovsk region has filed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s decree on the introduction of a QR code system for visiting public places in the region, reports … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
EKATERINBURG, November 1 – RIA Novosti. A resident of the Sverdlovsk region has filed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s decree on the introduction of a QR code system for visiting public places in the region, the press service of the regional court reports. Shopping centers, beauty salons, fitness clubs and sanatoriums. “The Sverdlovsk Regional Court registered an administrative claim of a citizen challenging clause 3 of the decree of the Governor of the Sverdlovsk region No. 100-UG … places of mass gathering of citizens without an identity document and a QR code on the passage of vaccination against coronavirus, “- said in the message. The date for the consideration of the claim has not yet been set, the court added.
