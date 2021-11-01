Residents of Ukrainian Poltava protest over lack of heating | News | News

In Ukraine, residents of Poltava blocked the road due to lack of heating in apartments. The portal “Strana.ua” writes about this on October 31 with reference to the journalist Vladimir Velichko.

Dozens of citizens took part in the action. Residents of the 109th microdistrict began to obstruct traffic by blocking pedestrian crossings.

The protest lasted less than an hour. Whether the citizens managed to achieve their goal and draw the attention of the authorities to the problem is not specified.

On October 28, in the town of Kropyvnytskyi, a two-year-old girl was overcooled in a kindergarten with no heating. The child’s mother said that parents try to dress their children warmly, knowing about the situation. In addition, they had to bring a heater to the kindergarten.

On October 24, it became known that due to the lack of coal, the Slavyanskaya TPP in the Donetsk region of Ukraine stopped. At the same time, at that time, fuel reserves at Burshtynskaya, Zaporozhye, Zmievskaya, Krivorozhskaya, Kurakhovskaya, Tripolskaya and Uglegorskaya TPPs remained only for 10 days.

On October 12, the authorities of the Transcarpathian region and Ivano-Frankivsk announced an emergency regime in connection with the refusal of companies to supply natural gas to budgetary institutions not at increased tariffs. The mayor of the city Ruslan Martsinkiv clarified that the crisis with gas supplies is observed in health care institutions, schools and kindergartens.

On October 2, the former Minister of Economy of Ukraine Viktor Suslov said that this winter the country will face an inevitable crisis due to the lack of gas for heating.