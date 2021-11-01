Rihanna recreates the image of rapper Gunna on Halloween

Rihanna won the Most Impressive Halloween Costume competition again! The singer dressed up as Sergio Javanni Kitchens, better known as a rapper Gunna and looked identical to the rapper, right down to the poses he took in his Instagram photos!

33-year-old Rihanna, as always, was unbeatable on Halloween. This year, she decided to dress up as rapper Gunna for Halloween. She published three photos of him on Instagram and repeated the images on them with full accuracy.… Rihanna became Gunnu in both the costume and the poses inherent in the personality of the rapper. She even had the same Instagram caption:

“D. S. 4. ”

Her addition to detail? Incredible!

When Rihanna thinks about something to take, she goes all-in. This includes her Halloween costumes, fashion shows, Met Gala and more. She remains the queen of Halloween (and of all fashion)!

It didn’t take long for Gunna to respond to Rihanna, who was honoring him on Halloween.

“Nawww U OVERLY WON,” he commented on her Instagram post. He also posted Rihanna on his Instagram story and wrote, “No, she’s definitely overdose.”

Since then, Ganna has forced Rihanna to dress like him in his Instagram profile picture.

Just before she posted pictures of herself next to herself and Ganna, Rihanna showed off her 2021 Halloween costume on Instagram. She shared black and white photos of Rick Owens’ boots that Gunna wore in her photos. “The Gunna’z,” she captioned the photo.

Ganna was originally wearing this look at New York Fashion Week in September 2021. After the rapper’s trolling Joe Budden and others, Gunna wrote on his Instagram Stories that he “doesn’t want to hear a word about his outfits anymore.” Well, now Rihanna has blessed him with approval of his outfits!

Rihanna doesn’t sit around when it comes to Halloween. From her iconic costume teenage mutant ninja turtles to a pink skeletal face paired with a sexy “latex bow”, Rihanna never misses out on getting dressed.

At the moment, Rihanna and Gunna should write a song together. This is the only way to complete this truly epic moment. As for Rihanna’s boyfriend, A $ AP Rocky, he didn’t dress up with Rihanna. Perhaps he was the one who took the photographs behind the camera.