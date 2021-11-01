Rising prices, new Nissan Pathfinder for Russia and more. Autonews of the week :: Autonews

Cars of 8 brands have risen in price in Russia Eight automakers at once adjusted the prices for their cars on November 1. Most of the cars went up in price from Chery, Geely, Jeep and Suzuki. In turn, Peugeot and Toyota revised the price lists for several models. In advance, none of the auto brands announced the planned price adjustments. For example, the Chinese Chery has raised prices for the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 crossovers by 20 thousand rubles. In addition, by 10-20 thousand rubles. some Geely cars have risen in price.

Plus, the prices for four models were increased by the Japanese Toyota. So, the price is almost 100 thousand rubles. added the Highlander crossover, which will now cost at least 4,154,000 rubles. At the same time, since November, Toyota began selling an updated version of the model with Toyota Connected Services, thanks to which some of the car’s functions can be controlled using a smartphone. Renault has named Russian prices for a new version of the Kaptur crossover Renault has begun accepting orders for a new special version of the Kaptur crossover in Russia. The car in the Intense version differs from the standard car in a special body color Orange Atacama (“orange metallic”) with a contrasting black or silver roof. In addition, the crossover features a special shark fin antenna, 17-inch alloy wheels, carbon-look exterior mirror housings and LED headlights. Inside, a special design of the front panel was used, as well as orange stitching on the doors and center console. The equipment includes climate control, a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, light and rain sensors, as well as a Bose audio system with six speakers and a subwoofer.

In addition, access to Renault Connect services is provided. Using the special mobile application MY Renault, you can remotely start the engine, turn on the climate system and operate the locks. Plus, you can find out the current mileage of the car and its location on the map. Renault Kaptur Intense is available with a 1.6-liter 114-horsepower engine, operating together with a manual transmission (1,385,000 rubles) or a variator (1,445,000 rubles). The crossover can also be ordered with a 150 hp 1.3-liter turbo engine with continuously variable transmission. In the modification with front-wheel drive, such a car will cost 1,555,000 rubles, and with a full one – 1,635,000 rubles. New Pathfinder for Russia has been released in the USA The production of the Nissan Pathfinder crossover for Russia has started at an enterprise in the American Smyrna (Tennessee), where it will appear in early 2022. The basic equipment will include 7 airbags, three-zone climate control and electric heated windshield. In addition, the car can be ordered with a 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster, head-up display, panoramic roof and a salon mirror that can display images from a rear-view camera.