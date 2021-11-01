Roszdravnadzor revealed violations in the medical unit No. 2, in which the grandson visited his grandmother under the guise of a doctor

The department does not specify which violations were found. At the same time, it is noted that medical unit No. 2 issued an order to eliminate violations.

“An unscheduled on-site inspection of the Medical and Sanitary Unit No. 2 was carried out. <...> During the inspection, violations of the Federal Law” On the Basics of Health Protection of Citizens in the Russian Federation “were revealed in terms of providing affordable and high-quality medical care,” Roszdravnadzor reported.

Roszdravnadzor discovered violations during the inspection of the respiratory hospital in the medical unit No. 2.

Earlier, a resident of Tomsk changed into a doctor’s suit and made his way to an 84-year-old grandmother in the red zone, who ended up in a covid hospital of the medical unit # 2 with pneumonia. According to him, the grandmother is in terrible conditions: “she is not treated, diapers are not changed, she is on oxygen, and the oxygen tube is on her forehead and no one corrects her.” He recorded his actions on video.

The man said that he could not get through to the local authorities and flew to Moscow to apply to the reception of the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

After the publication of the story and the video on TV2, the information spread to many media outlets, including federal ones. The man said that he had received threats and was also afraid to return to Tomsk for fear that he would be detained.

The regional health department, Roszdravnadzor and the Investigative Committee promised to check the quality of care in the medical unit # 2.

On October 30, it became known that an 84-year-old patient of the respiratory hospital at the Ministry of Emergency Situations No. 2 had died. The cause of death, according to doctors, was coronavirus infection, pneumonia, acute cardiovascular and respiratory failure.

“In the morning, the patient’s condition deteriorated sharply, she was immediately transferred to intensive care. In the future, against the background of treatment, the deterioration continued in the form of progression of heart and respiratory failure. The patient was connected to a ventilator. All necessary resuscitation measures were taken. However, despite this, the woman developed acute cardiovascular and respiratory failure, she died. We offer our sincere condolences to the patient’s family, ”said Evgeny Tarasenko, head of the intensive care unit of the respiratory hospital of the medical unit # 2.

