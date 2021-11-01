Roszdravnadzor revealed violations in Tomsk covidarium, where the grandson, disguised as a doctor, visited his grandmother

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

Roszdravnadzor checked the respiratory hospital on the basis of the Tomsk medical unit No. 2, where the grandson of one of the patients took care of her for three days and said that there was no proper care in the hospital. During the audit, the department found violations in the covidary.

We will remind, on October 27, the first publications about a Tomich named Sergei appeared on the network, who entered the covidarium for the sake of his grandmother. The man put on a protective suit and, disguised as a doctor, got into the red zone of the medical unit No. 2. The man did this to check the condition of his grandmother, who was hospitalized with pneumonia. Tomich argued that “the situation in the hospital is terrible,” that the hospital “does not wash bedridden patients.” After that, Tomsk traveled to Moscow to file complaints with the Prosecutor General’s Office and the RF IC. After the incident, inspections are carried out by the IC and a specially created commission, and Roszdravnadzor has also begun an inspection.

On November 1, the territorial body of Roszdravnadzor in the Tomsk region reported on the results of the audit carried out on its part.

“An unscheduled on-site inspection of the Medical and Sanitary Unit No. 2 was carried out. <...> During the inspection, violations of the Federal Law” On the Basics of Health Protection of Citizens in the Russian Federation “were revealed in terms of providing affordable and high-quality medical care,” Roszdravnadzor reported.

The department does not report details of the violations found.

Medical unit No. 2 issued an order to eliminate violations, the department noted.

A few days ago, the regional health department reported that an 84-year-old patient of the Tomsk medical unit No. 2, whose grandson had been to the covidarium, had died. This happened, according to the regional health department, on October 30, doctors named the cause of death as coronavirus infection, pneumonia, acute cardiovascular and respiratory failure.

Sergei previously told the editorial office that after this scandal he received an anonymous threat. On the advice of lawyers, he stayed in Moscow, he asked his relatives to leave their permanent place of residence.