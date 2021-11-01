Rusal shares rose on shareholders’ agreement to split the company :: News :: RBC Investments

En + and Sual Partners announce they have approved spin-off of high-carbon business

Rusal’s two largest shareholders, En + and Sual Partners, have announced that they will support the idea of ​​spinning off the aluminum giant’s high-carbon assets into a separate company. En + announced this in a press release.

As of October 2021, the controlling shareholder of Rusal, En +, owns 56.88% of the company’s shares, while Sual Partners of Viktor Vekselberg and Leonard Blavatnik owns a 25.56% stake.

On this news, Rusal’s quotes rose 2.5%, reaching a maximum of $ 74.3 per share (as of 12:14 Moscow time). Compared to Friday’s close, the stock is up 3.6%. However, by 15:09 Moscow time, growth had slowed to 1.51%, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

The asset spin-off could be completed in the second half of 2022, provided the company obtains all necessary corporate approvals, as well as approvals from shareholders and regulators, it said. After that, the company will apply for

listing

for a new dedicated company at the Moscow Exchange.

Rusal will change its name and move some of its factories into a separate company



“The company’s spin-off assets will have different trajectories and strategies for decarbonising their operations, but they will be focused on the same goal, set for 2050 – achieving carbon neutrality,” said Gregory Barker, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of En + Group.

“With the division of business into two separate companies, the low-carbon business could soon become the leader in the global low-carbon aluminum market, while other businesses focus on the investment and innovation needed to secure their successful future in the highly competitive world of carbon neutrality,” Barker added. …

Rusal announced the spin-off of high-carbon assets that require expensive upgrades to reduce emissions into a separate group back in May this year. After that, he planned to change the name of the remaining low-carbon business to AL +. It was assumed that AL + will continue to export aluminum to countries with high environmental requirements (for example, to Europe and the USA). Sual Partners at the end of May opposed such a division of the business, and at the end of June blocked the decision to rename the company at the annual meeting of shareholders.

