Russia breaks agricultural machinery export records

Russian manufacturers increased the supply of agricultural machinery abroad in January-September 2021 by 1.5 times to 16.3 billion rubles, the Rosspetsmash Association of Machine Builders reported. This is already more than the record of the entire 2020 – last year, foreign supplies of Russian agricultural equipment reached a record of 15.9 billion rubles. High global food demand and high food prices are among the reasons for the success.

Manufacturers have warned that the 2021 record could remain for a long time without updates. Overseas shipments may be reduced due to rising production costs and selling prices. The costs of machine builders have already increased by 20% due to an unprecedented rise in the price of metal amid global inflation: from July 2020 by 56–87% (for some types of products more than doubled), Rosspetsmash noted.

Agricultural producers have increased their purchases of agricultural machinery due to rising global food demand. In January-September of this year, domestic agricultural machinery was delivered to farmers from 34 countries, mainly to the CIS and European Union countries. Deliveries to Mongolia, Scandinavia, Africa, the Middle East and Brazil are also growing.

Foreign companies most often buy Russian sprayers (sales growth by 2.5 times), balers (+ 68%), plows (+ 62%), reapers (+ 59%), fertilizer applicators (+ 58%), four-wheel drive agricultural tractors (+ 53%), self-propelled mowers (+ 40%), cultivators (+ 31%), harrows (+ 26%), grain harvesters (+ 15%).

In 2021, shipments to Serbia in monetary terms increased 4.6 times, to Hungary – 4.5 times, to Poland – 4.2 times, to Mongolia – 2.8 times, to Azerbaijan – 2.7 times. times, to Slovakia – 2.6 times, to Moldova – by 86%, to Lithuania – by 73%, to Kyrgyzstan – by 65%, to Kazakhstan – by 54%, to Germany – by 36%, to the Czech Republic – by 33%.