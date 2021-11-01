https://ria.ru/20211031/iran-1757103225.html

Russia opposed changes in nuclear deal with Iran

ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Moscow opposes any changes to the nuclear deal with Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in light of the likely resumption of talks on the deal by the end of November. In 2015, the UK, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed a JCPOA … The deal included the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program as a guarantor of Tehran’s non-receipt of nuclear weapons. In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally withdraw and reinstate tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels. Negotiations are underway to restore the JCPOA and lift US sanctions on Iran on June 20, the sixth round ended. According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, the work to restore the deal has been completed by almost 90%, there are still political moments related to the obligations of the United States and how Washington will comply with them in the future.

