Russia proposed to double fines for non-payment of electricity

Russians promised double fines for non-payment of electricity

2021-11-01T03: 37

2021-11-01T03: 37

2021-11-01T04: 32

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The non-profit partnership Market Council has come up with an initiative to double the fines for non-payment of electricity, the head of the regulator Maxim Bystrov told Izvestia. According to him, they want to extend the sanctions to non-disconnected consumers: housing and communal services enterprises and other life support facilities, as well as hazardous industries. also voiced the idea to exclude the possibility of replacing the fine with a warning and to toughen the punishment for repeated violations during the year. He clarified that the corresponding appeal was sent for consideration to the Ministry of Energy. The Ministry noted that they would form a final position on this issue after a comprehensive assessment of the proposals of the Market Council.

