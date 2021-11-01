Russian armored SUV put up for sale for ₽18 million :: Autonews

On the website “Avto.ru” there was an advertisement for the sale of a Russian armored SUV for VIPs called Combat T-98. For a car produced in 2011, its author wants to receive 18 million rubles. The armored vehicle is now in Sochi.

At the heart of the “Combat” is the American General Motors chassis, which was used on the heavy pickup Chevrolet Avalanche. The huge car has an armored body. The mileage of the car is 21,221 kilometers.

Combat T98 was equipped with an 8.1-liter GM Vortec 400 horsepower gasoline engine. The motor works in conjunction with an automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. The maximum speed of the car is 180 km per hour.