Russian armored SUV put up for sale for ₽18 million :: Autonews

On the website “Avto.ru” there was an advertisement for the sale of a Russian armored SUV for VIPs called Combat T-98. For a car produced in 2011, its author wants to receive 18 million rubles. The armored vehicle is now in Sochi.
At the heart of the “Combat” is the American General Motors chassis, which was used on the heavy pickup Chevrolet Avalanche. The huge car has an armored body. The mileage of the car is 21,221 kilometers.
Combat T98 was equipped with an 8.1-liter GM Vortec 400 horsepower gasoline engine. The motor works in conjunction with an automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. The maximum speed of the car is 180 km per hour.
The T-98 Kombat was developed back in 1998 in St. Petersburg. The creators of the off-road vehicle were Dmitry Parfenov’s design bureau and the Avtokad company. There are several options for the car, which differ in the level of armor.
Previously, the same model has already appeared on sale on the Avto.ru website. True, for an armored car with a range of 5 thousand km, which is located in Minsk, they ask for 106 million rubles.
