Russian doctors massively expressed their desire to quit

Russian doctors are massively faced with psychological burnout, Kommersant reports, citing a survey conducted by the Doctor’s Handbook mobile application. 30% of specialists said that they are close to being fired due to fatigue, 37% have health problems due to emotional exhaustion.

Doctors note that with the course of the pandemic, they were no longer considered heroes, and their work in the “red zones” began to be taken for granted. At the same time, doctors note that fatigue and burnout affect their attitude towards patients.

29% of surveyed nurses and doctors said they go to work without interest. Among doctors working in a regular mode, 59.4% are “tired”, and 23.1% go to work without interest. 27.7% of doctors and 31.9% of nurses from the “red zones” said they are thinking about dismissal.

Also, 42% of doctors complained that their management does not support them either financially or psychologically. Over 90% of doctors said that because of what was happening, their attitude towards patients was deteriorating. As a way out of this situation, the following solutions were named – comfortable resident’s rooms, where you can relax, reduce workload and increase public respect for the profession.