Russian journalist was not allowed to ask Biden a question – Gazeta.Ru

US President Joe Biden’s guards at the G20 summit drove away a correspondent for the Russian newspaper Izvestia, not allowing him to ask the American leader a question. Video of the incident is available at Telegram-the newspaper channel.

The footage shows that Biden went down the escalator in the company of American politicians. Downstairs were the president’s guards and media reporters from around the world. The guards began to drive away the correspondents so that they would not interfere with the passage of the US President.

According to the Russian journalist, the guards pushed all the media representatives apart. The President walked through without hindrance without answering the correspondents’ questions.

Previously reportedthat Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden “skipped” part of the cultural program for guests of the G20 in Rome.

The First Lady did not go on a tour of the Colosseum and only joined the group for lunch at the historic Villa Panfili. Joe Biden himself preferred mass in one of the churches – San Patrizio – not far from the American embassy.

The G20 Summit has begun work in Rome. On the sidelines, a meeting between Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron took place, at which Biden late more than an hour.