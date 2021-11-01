Sale of EU vaccination certificates. The most relevant information about COVID on November 1 :: Society :: RBC

Fraudsters have begun to offer certificates of vaccination with foreign vaccines for $ 300, the fifth phase of the epidemic in Russia. The most relevant information about the pandemic is in the RBC review

Situation in Russia

In the country, 40,402 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, the operational headquarters said. This is a new record since the start of the pandemic. The total number of infected is more than 8.5 million. In total, more than 7.3 million people have recovered. More than 239 thousand died. 1155 deaths were recorded per day.

Offers from scammers to sell European electronic certificates of vaccination against coronavirus have appeared on the shadow sites on the darknet. Their average cost is about $ 300. Fraudsters offer customers to choose the country of vaccination and the drug: AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna.

Vice-Mayor of Moscow for Urban Development Policy and Construction Andrei Bochkarev told in an interview with RBC the history of the construction of the Voronovsky Kovidny hospital in Moscow. “Then Sergei Sobyanin called me and told me to prepare for the construction of new hospitals. And to the extent that these hospitals, if we build them, will then have to be burned, because we did not know what kind of infection it was, ”says Bochkarev.

In Russia, the fifth phase of the epidemic is underway, says Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. There is every reason to believe that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the world will be able to be brought under control in general in the coming months, but it is necessary “to remain constantly prepared to repel such threats in the future,” he said.

The authorities threatened to close several stores “Funny prices”, Fix Price and “Everything for repair” in Moscow for violating anti-epidemic standards.

In Moscow, the ban on the work of alcohol stores, car services and tire workshops on non-working days should be lifted, said Boris Titov, the presidential plenipotentiary for the protection of the rights of entrepreneurs.

On the first day of the work of the checkpoints, more than 200 cars were not allowed into Sevastopol. They were installed at the entrances and exits of the city to check QR codes during non-working days.

Vaccination against coronavirus can improve the condition with post-coid syndrome by further strengthening immunity, said the head of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg. However, this has not been experimentally confirmed and the issue should be studied better, he stressed.

Russian laboratories offer several options for tests for antibodies to the causative agent of COVID-19. Which one should be chosen, in which cases what is needed and why it is not necessary to compare tests from different laboratories, read the RBC material.

Situation in the world

According to WHO, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 245.3 million people, of which more than 4.9 million have died.

The leader in the number of confirmed cases remains the United States, where more than 45.4 million infected were identified. India is in second place (over 34.2 million), in third place is Brazil (over 21.7 million), in fourth place is Great Britain (over 8.9 million), in fifth place is Russia. More than 7.9 million cases of COVID-19 were registered in Turkey, more than 6.9 million in France.