Shugaev warned about the problems from the weapons left by the United States in Afghanistan :: Politics :: RBC

The head of the FSMTC, Dmitry Shugaev, warned of the consequences of the $ 85 billion worth of weapons left by America in Afghanistan with the words “unpleasant surprises await us.” It “may or has already fallen” into the hands of terrorists

A Taliban soldier (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) at the Kabul airport

(Photo: Reuters)



The $ 85 billion weapons dropped by the Americans in Afghanistan are indirect weapons of terrorists, Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said in an interview with RBC. The fact that “the Americans threw weapons and military equipment for such an insane amount” is now a huge problem not only for Afghanistan, but “for the whole world in general,” he is sure.

“Including because various international terrorist organizations operate on the territory of Afghanistan and it is possible that these weapons will fall into their hands too, if not already. And this is the indirect arming of extremists on a very tangible scale, ”explained the head of the FSMTC.

In turn, this means that weapons can enter the illegal market and end up anywhere in the world, added Shugaev. “It is possible that very unpleasant surprises await us. Moreover, the United States left a very serious technique there, ”he concluded.