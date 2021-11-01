Skoda resumes car production, suspended due to a shortage of chips

Volkswagen-owned Czech manufacturer Skoda has resumed production on most lines after a two-week hiatus due to a shortage of semiconductor components.

Skoda is the largest exporter in the Czech Republic. On October 7, the company said it would “substantially reduce or even halt” production from October 18 through the end of the year, as global chip shortages hit the automotive industry in all countries.

“I can confirm that most of Skoda Auto’s production lines will resume operations after a two week break tonight, starting with a 10 o’clock night shift.”– Skoda spokesman Kamila Biddle said on Sunday.

The Czech Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicts that the plant will produce 250,000 fewer vehicles than expected this year due to a global chip shortage. Because of this, the industry will be missing out on $ 9 billion in revenue.

The automotive sector is one of the foundations of the Czech economy. It employs 180,000 people and accounts for a quarter of all local production in financial terms.