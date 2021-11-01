Softline falls after listing on the Moscow Exchange

On November 1, trading in Softline Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) under the ticker SFLT began on the Moscow Exchange.

The securities were listed on the Moscow Exchange today. The company previously held an IPO on the London Stock Exchange when the company offered over 53 million receipts. During the IPO, Softline raised about $ 400 million at a price of $ 7.5 per depositary receipt. Free-float companies will account for up to 31%.

In addition to the new securities, some existing shareholders will present up to 8 million GDRs already issued as an additional placement option.

Since the IPO, the company’s shares on the LSE have fallen 2.67% to $ 7.3. On the Moscow Exchange, trading started at a price of 570 rubles. and immediately went down. By 12:10 Moscow time the securities had lost 9.1% in price, and the turnover amounted to 3.3 million rubles. The minimum price since listing on the Moscow Exchange was 456 rubles.



Igor Borovikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of Softline:

Today is the most important day for our entire company. Softline started out as a local software reseller with only 10 employees. Over time, we have become a leading provider of IT solutions in emerging markets with a team of 6,000 highly skilled professionals in more than 50 countries around the world. Now that we have conducted an IPO, we have all the necessary opportunities to consolidate our position in the market, while continuing to grow rapidly and profitably. We would like to welcome the new investors in the company and thank them for their trust and confidence in our success. We understand that entering the public market implies the highest responsibility. And we will do our best to provide maximum value to all parties interested in our results in the coming years.

Softline is a Russian provider of IT solutions, actively expanding geographically, mainly due to developing countries.

