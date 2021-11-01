“Sometimes it even seems to me that it could have been murder” – Kommersant Perm

November 1 – 40 days from the date of death of Sergei Sarapultsev, head of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the Perm Territory. According to not officially confirmed data, the cause of his death could have been suicide. To establish the circumstances of the incident, the central office of the TFR conducts an inspection. The wife of the deceased, Olga Sarapultseva, believes that the investigation is not interested in her view of the events preceding the death of her husband. Ms. Sarapultseva spoke about this in an interview with Kommersant-Prikamye.

– Olga Vladimirovna, after the death of your husband, the TFR announced that it was conducting a check on this fact. Have you talked to investigators? Are the results known?

– I spoke with Moscow investigators twice. As I understand it, they communicated with Sergei’s colleagues and friends, our relatives. I got the impression that the investigation has only one version: as if it happened because of family problems. That is, I was asked about quarrels and physical conflicts, betrayal and jealousy, financial situation, loans and drinking. Even if I didn’t want my husband to die and didn’t tell him about it. I was not familiarized with the documents of the check, but there is a feeling that they are not very interested in my vision of these events. As a result, I personally wrote in the protocol why, in my opinion, it happened and who is to blame.

– Can you tell us more about this?

– I am convinced that my husband was simply driven. For three years, he shared with me, told me what happened at the video-conference calls with the leadership of the investigative committee. He spoke about the humiliation that investigators are subjected to, was indignant that they are being unfairly punished and dismissed, as checks are sent to the regions for no reason. Emotionally, Sergei was depressed.



Photo: photo from the archive of the Sarapultsev family

On September 7, after another such meeting, my husband told me that the check was also going to the Investigation Department in the Perm Territory. Moreover, Sergei, according to him, was told something like: “… the head of the Perm Territory department needs to be changed.” I do not know if he received a penalty as a result of it, but at the time of the inspection, the spouse was not suspended from work. And then there was a shooting at the university and that notorious meeting with the leadership of the committee.

– About this meeting in the media and other sources there is a lot of conflicting information about claims to the work of Perm investigators and Sergei Yuryevich personally. Do you know something about this?

– As my acquaintances told me, Sergei was rudely accused of almost personally being to blame for the deaths of people. But what could my husband, and indeed his investigators, have done to prevent this tragedy? As far as I understand, this is generally the task of other structures. He didn’t understand that either. Remember the same September check. I know that it was appointed due to the allegedly poor protection of the rights of equity holders by the Perm Krai administration. But what opportunities do they have for this? Investigators, on the other hand, cannot take and buy apartments for them, and other bodies should be engaged in the investigation of criminal cases on violation of their rights. If we return to the meeting on the investigation of the shooting case, then I was told that there is his audio recording, where everything is decorous and noble. But no one has given me to listen to it yet. I still believe my information, which was conveyed to me by completely different people. I think these events could be the last straw. It is necessary to initiate a case of incitement to suicide.

Now I remembered one incident. In Krasnokamsk, a crime occurred when a mother starved her daughter to death. After that, Sergei received a call from Moscow and was told to fire local investigators who were beginning to investigate the case. The call was on the weekend, so I was present during this conversation. I remember he said that he would not fire anyone, and he was indignant for a long time, how can this be done at all? As far as I know, in the end no one was fired. But after another Moscow check, the husband again received a penalty. He always defended his employees and, as I understand, was ready to go into conflicts with his superiors because of this.



Photo: photo from the archive of the Sarapultsev family

– So everything was good in your family?

– I can say for sure that we did not have serious conflicts, even domestic quarrels, and even more so no swearing and mutual insults. I think this can be confirmed by everyone who is familiar with our family, with our children. Their behavior always shows what the situation is in the family. In recent months, we could only get together in the evening for dinner, what kind of quarrels there were. Sergei worked practically all weekend. But when the opportunity presented itself to relax together, to go to friends, his fatigue vanished as if by hand. He immediately turned into a cheerful person with a good sense of humor. All our friends and acquaintances know this.

My husband was very fond of children, and not only his own. He always tried to personally go in search, and if a child disappeared, he could be in search for days. Once, after the boy disappeared in the forest, Sergei said that when he walked there with the search engines, he read a prayer to himself for his salvation. When, after two days of searching, the husband returned home, they called him and said that the child had been found alive. I remember he started crying then and said that for such moments it is necessary to work. Sergei was very worried about each such case, he tried to help every child and volunteers who were looking for them.

And if we talk about jealousy … Well, it’s just ridiculous, we have long been at the wrong age. I met Sergei back in 1994, when he served in the tax police, and since then we have not parted. We got married two years ago.

– In his suicide note, Sergei Yuryevich turned to God. How religious was he?

– Sergei is a believer. Just like me, like his parents. We are married, our house is consecrated. There are icons in the house, and every morning he began with a prayer. But what is the significance of this for the investigation? We are just believers, of which there are many now, and not religious fanatics.

– Did he have problems with alcohol?

– We could drink wine at dinner, but Sergei was not an alcoholic or excessive drinking person. For several years in the mornings, he did intensive physical education. Every year Sergey won the shooting competition among the employees of the investigative committee, both in Perm and in Irkutsk, where he once served as the first deputy. Can a drinker shoot like that? The husband took part in table tennis and football competitions. For a drinker, and even with such a mode of work, these loads are simply beyond their power.

– Information appeared on the network that Sergei Yuryevich could have a mental illness, allegedly his relative was ill.

– One of them really has such a disease, but it started after an injury, that is, not hereditary. Think for yourself: before being appointed head, Sergei underwent a rather serious medical commission. He recently successfully completed his studies at the Academy of the Investigative Committee and received a diploma. There is also a selection there. A mentally ill person cannot get into such an educational institution.

They also hinted that we had some financial problems, problems with loans, but I can say that this is not so. Sergei had a loan, which he paid off on time, no questions arose with its repayment. Yes, and I have my own business, financially I am a self-sufficient person.

– Sergei Yuryevich was never awarded the rank of general. Could it depress him?

– When one of his colleagues or friends received a general, everyone told him: “You are next.” Of course, he had normal ambitions of a leader, ambitions of an officer. I think if Sergei received this title, he could generally retire. But I cannot say that the rank of general was the goal of my life for my husband. I myself suggested that he leave the service and rid myself of all this horror. But the husband decided such questions himself. I remember when he was appointed head, some acquaintances asked to “resolve the issue.” Sergei, of course, refused, directly telling them that they need to live according to the law. We lost several of these acquaintances, we just stopped communicating.

After the death of my spouse, I received a telegram from the leadership of the TFR, where he is characterized as a talented and successful leader. And therefore I cannot understand: why, in this case, he did not get a general in three years of work in this position? Almost all of his colleagues attended the funeral. I am sure that for them this is not only a professional, but also a personal loss. Many friends came, even those with whom they had not seen for many years. No one could believe what had happened. Sometimes it even seems to me that it could have been murder.

It doesn’t matter to me what his title and position is, I wanted him to be with us, and now I want. Until now, it sometimes seems that Sergei just left for work. And I also want those responsible for his death to bear responsibility, including criminal responsibility.

