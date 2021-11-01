https://ria.ru/20211101/turtsiya-1757274386.html
Source: Turkey may start an operation in northern Syria as early as Tuesday
ANTAKYA, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish army, together with the armed formations loyal to them, may begin on Tuesday a military operation against the Arab-Kurdish forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an informed source in the structures in opposition to Damascus in northern Syria told RIA Novosti. “Turkey intends to launch a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces. forces (SDF) tomorrow, Tuesday, and instructed the opposition groups to prepare for the operation, “the source said. According to the source, the operation will begin from several directions in northern Syria: from Azaz and from Tel Abyad. Official comments on this Hasan Oktay, director of the Kafkassam strategic research center in Ankara, told RIA Novosti earlier that the goal of the new operation of the Turkish army in Syria could be to expand the border buffer zone to the border with Iraq. He added that the terms of this operation will become clearer after the planned meeting of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a climate conference in Glasgow in early November. However, on Monday it became known that Erdogan did not go to Glasgow, explaining this by a negative response received by Turkey to a request for security protocol standards.
ANTAKYA, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish army, together with the armed formations loyal to them, may start a military operation on Tuesday against the Arab-Kurdish forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an informed source in the structures in opposition to Damascus in northern Syria told RIA Novosti.
“Turkey intends to launch a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tomorrow, on Tuesday, and instructed opposition groups to prepare for the operation,” the source said.
According to the source, the operation will begin from several directions in northern Syria: from the Azaz side and from the Tel Abyad side.
RIA Novosti has no official comments on this.
