Southwest Airlines Begins Verification Following Pilot Speaks Against Biden

Southwest Airlines began checking after the pilot's statements against Biden

Southwest Airlines Begins Verification Following Pilot Speaks Against Biden

The American airline Southwest Airlines announced that it had launched an internal investigation after the pilot used the slogan in addressing passengers

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 – RIA Novosti. The American airline Southwest Airlines announced that it launched an internal investigation after the pilot used a slogan against US President Joe Biden in addressing passengers. As the Associated Press reported earlier, on the Houston-Albuquerque flight, the pilot ended his address to passengers with the phrase “Come on, Brandon.” often used by Biden’s opponents. The phrase became popular with Biden’s critics in October following an incident during an interview with NASCAR racer Brandon Brown. During Brown’s interview, viewers chanted obscene chants at Biden, but the reporter said live, “You can hear viewers chanting ‘Come on, Brandon.’ Southwest Airlines’ anti-biden slogan incident was criticized on social media. “Southwest is conducting an internal investigation into a recent event … and reminding all employees that it is not permissible to share personal opinions in public during business hours,” the airline said in a statement posted on Twitter. Airlines notes that the opinion of one employee should not be interpreted as the opinion of the company and all its 54,000 employees.

