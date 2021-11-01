Squid game token depreciated after 7,500% growth in a day

Squid, a cryptocurrency based on the Netflix series “Squid Game”, has risen in price by almost 7,500% on Monday in a few hours, after which it has collapsed to almost zero.

According to CoinMarketCap, the token, which peaked at $ 37.6 on October 31, peaked at $ 2,856 on Monday. After that, within a few minutes, its value dropped to $ 0.0008.

This happens when cryptocurrency creators abruptly cash out their tokens to cash in on gullible investors, Gizmodo explains. A clear sign that Squid was an “obvious scam” from the start is the fact that the coins could be bought but not sold, the newspaper notes. CoinMarketCap also warned about complaints from investors who could not sell the token on the Pancakeswap decentralized exchange.

CryptoPotato also reported that some crypto enthusiasts who invested in Squid were unable to withdraw their money. The ban on the sale could have been anti-dumping protection, but the documentation of the token did not mention any market control mechanisms, the publication noted.

The creators of the cryptocurrency initially stated that Squid would be the exclusive coin of the crypto game platform based on the survival game featured in the Netflix series. The online tournament was supposed to start in November.

However, now the site of the SquidGame.cash cryptocurrency is inaccessible to users, and accounts in social networks have disappeared, writes Gizmodo. The latest message on the token’s Telegram channel reads: “Someone is trying to hack our project. <…> We are trying to protect him, but the price is still not normal. The Squid Game developers don’t want to keep running the project as we are overwhelmed by scammers and overwhelmed with stress. We are forced to remove all restrictions and rules of the Squid Game transaction. “

Timur Batyrov

