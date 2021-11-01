State Duma deputy Marchenko wants to be expelled from United Russia. He voted against budget approval – Politics – News of St. Petersburg

He explained his vote against Marchenko by the fact that at a meeting of deputies with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, he was not allowed to ask a question. According to the deputy, he was interested in financing the construction of a center for high-tech pediatrics in St. Petersburg.

The reason for this decision was Marchenko’s vote against the bill on the country’s budget. According to the charter of United Russia, party members have the right to openly express their position during party discussions, but must adhere to a collegial position after a faction decides how to vote.

“This is an object of the Ministry of Health, there was enough time to work out the question about it before the first reading, and there is an opportunity to amend the second reading. And not to vote against the document, which contains funds for the implementation of the popular program of United Russia and the president’s instructions, ”said the executive secretary of the commission, deputy secretary of the party’s general council Yevgeny Revenko. He also noted that the party commission contacted the leadership of the St. Petersburg State Pediatric Medical University and found out that Marchenko had not contacted the university.

In the last convocation of the State Duma, sanctions were also applied to those who voted differently from the rest of the faction. In particular, the presidium of the general council of United Russia dismissed Sergei Zheleznyak from the post of deputy secretary of the general council of the party after he did not vote for the draft pension reform in two readings.