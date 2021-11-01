State Duma Deputy Shargunov appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on the fact of the rape of a student in the police department in the Lyublino district

State Duma deputy Sergei Shargunov appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee of Russia on the fact of the rape of student Miroslava Malyarova in the police department in the Lyublino district. He announced this on the air of the radio station “Echo of Moscow”.

“I turned to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee, because the situation is completely insane and wild. The girl was taken without explanation to the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Lyublino district. It happened on 11 August. Miroslava Molyarova is a fragile, intelligent student; she never got into the police before. She sent me a letter with monstrous details of what was going on in this department. A drunken policeman mocked her, raped her, after which she tried to commit suicide. Unfortunately, the TFR absolutely ignored her appeal, ”S.Shargunov said.

According to him, Molyarova is ready to confirm everything on a lie detector, in addition, she passed a medical examination. “They also took her passport illegally, right in the department, and did not give her away all this time. Only after my deputy’s request, the passport was returned, invited to the Investigative Committee and interrogated for many hours, ”S.Shargunov noted.

He added that, “according to the lawyer, the police officer who committed the crime against the student was fired retroactively.” “Accordingly, no criminal case was initiated. I will seek the initiation of a criminal case ”, – concluded S.Shargunov.