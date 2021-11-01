Tears and rushes: Brad Pitt is angry with Angelina Jolie because of her appearances with children

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is angry that his ex-wife Angelina Jolie is taking their children together on the red carpet.

The New York Post writes about this with reference to its sources.

Actress Angelina Jolie is actively involved in the promotion of the film Eternal. The actress went on a world tour with her children, who accompany her at all premieres.

Most of the attention went to Shiloh, who had previously said that she wanted to change sex. Now the girl actively appears at events in dresses and with makeup.

Also, the world media was full of news that Jolie’s daughters appear in public in her old dresses.

Also this year, the family appeared on the pages of British Vogue.

Most of Jolie and Pitt’s children are still underage: Pax – 17 years old, Zakhara – 16 years old, Shiloh – 15 years old, twins Vivienne and Knox – 13 years old. 20-year-old son Maddox is studying at a university in South Korea.

– Angelina uses children. It’s hard to understand what is in their best interest to be shown. Brad never brings children out in public – and he rarely talks about them, the source said.

But a source who knows Jolie said: Children are, unsurprisingly, very independent. They don’t do what they don’t want to.

Jolie and Pitt’s divorce

Back in 2016, Angela Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to divorce. Since that time, they have been in a tense relationship.

Moreover, Jolie even accused the ex-husband of domestic violence, but so far there has been no official court decision on this matter. The actress is against the children communicating with Pitt. However, he does not back down and continues to fight for custody of the children.