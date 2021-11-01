Tesla allows charging any electric vehicle at Supercharger stations

Tesla launched a pilot in the Netherlands this week to use its Supercharger network to recharge the batteries of third-party electric vehicles. This is the first time an automaker has opened its own charging stations for vehicles from other companies.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been talking for years about opening up an extensive network of Superchargers for electric vehicles from other manufacturers, and this summer he began revealing key details of how it would work. The company is now ready to turn the project into reality.

Initially, only ten Supercharger stations in the Netherlands will be available for third-party EVs. Owners will need to download the latest version of the Tesla smartphone app to access charging their vehicles at Supercharger stations. After launching the application, users will see the item “Charge your non-Tesla product”, which will allow you to find the nearest charging station participating in the program.

The choice of the Netherlands as the starting point for the pilot project is not surprising. Elon Musk previously stated that the experiment is likely to begin in Europe, where connectors for charging cables are standardized. The Netherlands will soon be followed by other European countries before Tesla opens up the Supercharger in the United States to owners of electric vehicles of other brands. Importantly, in North America, Tesla uses a proprietary plug for charging EVs, so owners of third-party EVs will need to stock up on adapters.