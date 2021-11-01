The bride of the deceased deputy of Rada Polyakov said that he was killed

https://ria.ru/20211101/ukraina-1757164681.html

KIEV, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the group “For the Future” Anna Skorokhod, who lived with the deceased non-factional deputy Anton Polyakov, said that he was killed. On October 8, the Kiev police announced that the deputy Polyakov was found dead, he felt bad on the way to the taxi, doctors pronounced death. A criminal case was initiated under the article “premeditated murder” marked “natural death”. Later, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported that Polyakov’s death, according to the autopsy results, was due to acute coronary insufficiency, acute coronary heart disease. Interior Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko said that alcohol and methadone were found in Polyakov’s body. Later, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevgeny Yenin said that Polyakov’s body contained the methodon along with the drug-enhancing drug diphenhydramine. She also said that she was engaged to Polyakov. “We had to sign on his birthday, he really wanted it, because it was a holiday for him. Therefore, I’m rather not just a friend, but a beloved woman. spreads, including by law enforcement agencies, which has nothing to do with the truth, “- said Skorokhod. The deputy also said that Polyakov had” bad relations “with the local authorities, and he opposed the mayor of the city of Chernigov. In November 2019, the pro-presidential faction Party “Servant of the People” in the Rada decided to exclude Polyakov and Skorokhod for systematic voting in committees and the session hall, contrary to the position of the faction. As Ukrainian Pravda reported, citing a source, Polyakov was expelled due to violation of the agreement on joint voting on a number of sensitive issues, as well as due to the fact that at meetings of the faction he was in conflict with the leadership. A few days before his death, Polyakov said that the Servant of the People deputies received money in envelopes for supporting the law on oligarchs.

