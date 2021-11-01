The captain of the sailing ship named the differences between the life of Russian and English sailors

https://ria.ru/20211101/istoriya-1757186671.html

ATHENS, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The life of a sailor in the Middle Ages was difficult and remains so, although now it has become much easier, Vladimir Martus, captain of the Russian sailing frigate Shtandart, told RIA Novosti. fleet to the Aegean archipelago in 1770-1774. Now the frigate is in the port of Rafina near Athens, October 30 – November 1 was opened to the public. The three-masted sailing frigate “Shtandart” is a copy of the first Russian frigate of the era of Peter Ι, it was recreated in St. Petersburg according to drawings and in the traditions of the early 18th century. Now there are about 30 people on the frigate, but before the crew was several times larger. “The crew of the historic” Standard “in wartime was 150 people, in peacetime – 120 people. It was a 28-gun frigate. Each gun needs gunners. in principle, 30 sailors cope, there are enough of them to manage all the sails in the most energetically saturated maneuvers.The British went to sea for two or three years.The same James Cook assembled a crew on the same size ship and did not return home for three years, and approached the shore maybe once every six or seven months. “Standart” was easier, because it was anchored near Kronstadt, it was always possible to send a boat ashore for supplies. That is why a small ship could have a large crew. Difficulty – where to place. 150 people can’t even sleep. They slept, most likely, on a watch. They sleep on the ship in hammocks, everything is very cramped, “Martus said. In addition, according to him, the ship was not used in winter, it was put in a sludge, the yards were removed , sail. “The conditions were tough. On long voyages, there was warm food once a day. The stove was heated, and once a day there was hot food, something was brewed. It was impossible. There were no stainless cisterns, and the water in wooden barrels would rot for a month. Therefore, instead of water they brought beer. Plus they added a portion of either rum or gin, a strong drink. said the captain. The captain added that the Russian sailors did not need beer. “In the Gulf of Finland, the water is fresh, you could draw and drink. The officers included something (from alcoholic beverages) in the diet, but it’s hard to judge – there are few entries, then no messages were posted on Instagram or Facebook. Nowadays we post.” , – he joked, adding that due to the lack of refrigerators, the ships had either live animals – cows, goats on board, or corned beef in barrels, which, if it lay in warm countries for a year, could deteriorate. “The life of a sailor was hard. our time is simpler – we approached the shore, ran to the store, bought fresh fruit. But it remains difficult in the sense that if we go to sea and it is stormy, there can be constant rolling for three or four days. There was one cauldron for a hundred people. There was corned beef soaked, with cereals, with flour. It turned out something like beef stroganoff, but in large chunks, and the salt from it was not completely washed out, it was salty. crackers, salted sauerkraut yuy cabbage. But in general, the sailors’ ration was quite large, they did not starve. The sailor must be fed, he must not be hungry, “- said Martus, adding that the sailors did not starve. He also said that there is no constant cook on the sailing ship and the guys cook themselves.” respect, then they always cook very tasty, and a lot, and this is a problem, because we have it on every shift. That is, we have four times a day plus night tea. We cook borscht, all kinds of soups, fried potatoes, fish, meat. When we are vegetarians, we cook them separately. There is a refrigerator. There is not enough food for a voyage across the ocean, but here there will be enough supplies for four to five days in Europe, “he said. Martus assured that the ship is warm -” the tree warms “, clothes are dried on the deck, there are all conditions for hygiene – two modern toilet, shower. “The problem is that there is only six tons of water at all. When there is a water connection on the shore, it’s good, but when not, I ask everyone to save money, “he said.

