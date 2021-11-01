The case of the pilot who accidentally shot down the Su-30 during an exercise in the Tver region was brought to court – Incidents

TASS, November 1. A criminal case on violation of flight rules or preparation for them came to the Tver Garrison Military Court, it is noted in the file of cases.

According to the Western Military District, on September 22, 2020, a Su-30 plane crashed during a training flight in the Vyshnevolovetsky district of the Tver region, the crew managed to eject. A TASS source in the emergency services of the region reported that the preliminary cause of the emergency was the accidental hit of a shell during the exercise.

According to the card index, the case came to court on October 21, the date of the hearing has not been set at the moment. Information about the person against whom the case has been initiated is hidden.

According to Kommersant, the case was initiated against military pilot Vasily Savelyev, who in September 2020 accidentally shot down a Su-30 fighter during an exercise. Military investigators of the UK found him guilty. According to the publication, the investigation believes that Savelyev did not perform the proper preparation of the Su-35 fighter for the exercises, grossly violating the rules of operation and combat use of a military aircraft, which is why he fired the Su-30 flying with him in a pair with real shells instead of perform a simulated attack. The pilot himself and his defense do not agree with the accusation.