https://ria.ru/20211101/tsentrobank-1757277130.html

The Central Bank urged banks not to provide installments for goods bypassing the law

The Central Bank urged banks not to provide installments for goods bypassing the law – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

The Central Bank urged banks not to provide installments for goods bypassing the law

The Bank of Russia has identified the practice of providing installments bypassing the law on consumer loans and urged credit institutions not to participate in such practices, … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T19: 02

2021-11-01T19: 02

2021-11-01T19: 02

economy

Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Central Bank of the Russian Federation)

Federation Council of the Russian Federation

Elvira Nabiullina

mortgage

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0c/1597202999_302:706:2686:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9e452047cbf5e101dc34c71f319e97c2.jpg

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Bank of Russia has identified the practice of providing installments bypassing the consumer loan law and urged credit institutions not to participate in such practices, the press service of the regulator said. the right to claim debt to professional creditors, “the statement says. The Central Bank explained that there is a practice when the goods purchased by a client are paid for by so-called installment service operators affiliated with creditors.” The regulator recommended that creditors refrain from participating in such practices, since they have signs of circumvention legislation on consumer credit, “- said in the message. After all, the installment plan is essentially similar to consumer credit, but formally does not fall under the action and protection of the relevant law. This means that the rules for informing borrowers, restrictions on the cost of borrowed funds and the amount of penalties, as well as restrictions on the possibility of assignment of rights of claim, the regulator explained. … “If a citizen applies for a regular loan or loan, the lender does not see his debt load as installment obligations and cannot take them into account when making a decision to issue a new loan,” the Central Bank said. In September, the head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, speaking at the Federation Council , stated that purchases in installments should be taken into account in the credit history of Russians.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211022/nabiullina-1755830215.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0c/1597202999_627:722:2394:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ea7468c330aa4409941aea3e30329b97.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economics, central bank of the russian federation (central bank of the russian federation), council of the federation of the russian federation, elvira nabiullina, mortgage, russia