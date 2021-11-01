https://ria.ru/20211101/tsentrobank-1757277130.html
The Central Bank urged banks not to provide installments for goods bypassing the law
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Bank of Russia has identified the practice of providing installments bypassing the consumer loan law and urged credit institutions not to participate in such practices, the press service of the regulator said. the right to claim debt to professional creditors, “the statement says. The Central Bank explained that there is a practice when the goods purchased by a client are paid for by so-called installment service operators affiliated with creditors.” The regulator recommended that creditors refrain from participating in such practices, since they have signs of circumvention legislation on consumer credit, “- said in the message. After all, the installment plan is essentially similar to consumer credit, but formally does not fall under the action and protection of the relevant law. This means that the rules for informing borrowers, restrictions on the cost of borrowed funds and the amount of penalties, as well as restrictions on the possibility of assignment of rights of claim, the regulator explained. … “If a citizen applies for a regular loan or loan, the lender does not see his debt load as installment obligations and cannot take them into account when making a decision to issue a new loan,” the Central Bank said. In September, the head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, speaking at the Federation Council , stated that purchases in installments should be taken into account in the credit history of Russians.
“In a number of cases, trade and service enterprises first provide a person with the opportunity to pay for goods or services in installments, and then transfer the rights to claim debt to professional creditors,” the message says.
“The regulator recommended that creditors refrain from participating in such practices, since they have signs of bypassing consumer credit legislation,” it was reported.
Nabiullina commented on the situation with inflation in Russia
After all, the installment plan is essentially similar to consumer credit, but formally it does not fall under the action and protection of the relevant law. This means that the rules for informing borrowers, restrictions on the cost of borrowed funds and the amount of penalties, as well as restrictions on the possibility of assignment of rights of claim, do not apply to it, the regulator explained.
In addition, the sellers and operators of the installment service are not required to transfer information about it to the credit bureaus. “If a citizen applies for a regular loan or loan, the creditor does not see his debt load as installment obligations and cannot take them into account when deciding to issue a new loan,” the Central Bank said.