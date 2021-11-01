The Central Bank will limit the ability of banks to give installments for purchases in stores

The Bank of Russia emphasizes that the provision of installments to citizens without consumer lending agreements “does not comply with the practices of conscientious attitude towards consumers” and recommends banks and MFOs not to participate in such schemes. In addition, the Central Bank urged creditors not to buy installment debts from retailers and marketplaces, as well as to limit work with operators of installment services – in particular, not to lend to them and not to have shares in their capital.

Who gives installments for the purchase of goods and how it works

Read on RBC Pro

In Russia, several schemes are used for acquiring goods with borrowed funds: these are classic POS loans, when a bank or MFO acts as a store partner, installment cards from banks, as well as recently appeared BNPL services (buy now, pay later; buy now, pay later). In 2021, two large players launched BNPL services at once – Tinkoff introduced the Shares service in April, and Yandex launched a similar product called Split in August.

BNPL services allow consumers to pay for purchases in online stores in parts: when placing an order, a customer, for example, pays 25% of the cost of the goods, and the rest of the amount will then be debited from his card in equal parts with some frequency. The creators of such services emphasize that this is not lending.

Split is not a loan. People spend their money, not the bank’s money, ”said Anton Zabannykh, head of the financial services department at Yandex. In “Tinkoff” also noted that their service “Shares” does not require the client to conclude an agreement with the bank, the party to the agreement is a subsidiary company-provider.

The Central Bank considered a “bogey” fears of banks due to restrictions on loans



BNPL services generally fall under the “unfair installment plan” scheme described by the Bank of Russia, says Yegor Krivosheya, head of research at the Skolkovo-NES center. This is so if in the service the relationship between the bank and the consumer is “wired” inside and is not transparent for the client, he explains.

“For example, if the BNPL proposes directly to the bank and clearly defines the conditions for clients, or the e-commerce platform independently proposes to split payments, taking risks and clearly identifying the conditions to the client, this is unlikely to fall under the requirement of the regulator. But if this is a synthetic BNPL, where, in fact, the client is given the same installment plan, but without his knowledge, then this may definitely fall under this kind of requirement. The problem in such a case is that the client may think that he is concluding a contract with an e-commerce platform, when in fact such information and an agreement are drawn up with the bank on the side, ”says Krivosheya.

“We are currently studying the letter of the Central Bank and its applicability to our service,” a representative of Shales told RBC. A Yandex spokesman declined to comment. RBC also sent inquiries to large banks that provide POS loans and loans on marketplaces.

Why is the Central Bank worried about the installment plan

In September, speaking at the Federation Council, the head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina raised the problem of involving non-financial companies in the financial sector and providing consumers with installments.

“An installment plan, in its economic essence, is a loan. <…> But this is not regulated. <…> I do not propose to include full regulation. But the first should be, in our opinion, the same disclosure of information to people, as well as on loans, so that they understand what load they bear within the framework of the installment plan and what price they pay in the end, “explained the Chairman of the Central Bank (quoted by the agency” Prime “).

The Central Bank announced the introduction of restrictions on the issuance of loans at the earliest opportunity



She, in particular, suggested transferring data on installments to the credit bureaus so that professional lenders could see this information.

“Buying an expensive product in installments is a debt burden on people. And when a bank gives a loan, he sees only debt in other banks, but he does not see that a person needs to spend most of his income in order to pay money in installments, ”Nabiullina said.

The Central Bank’s concerns are connected not only with how the installments “mask” the real financial burden of borrowers, but also with the regulation applied to professional creditors, says Mikhail Doronkin, managing director of the NKR rating agency. “The current and potential restrictions on consumer lending BNPL do not affect in any way, which makes it possible for the potential flow of a part, albeit very small, of debt to this segment,” he notes. Doronkin admits that the Bank of Russia “will not limit itself to verbal warnings” and will try to level the regulatory “arbitrage” between banks and installment services.

As noted in the information letter of the Central Bank, the Bank of Russia is preparing proposals to change the regulation of sales of goods in installments. “Proposals to change the regulation are currently under discussion, additional comments are premature,” a representative of the Central Bank told RBC.

How the Central Bank’s recommendations will affect the market

The new approach of the Bank of Russia will lead to a reduction in the supply of existing installment plan services and a decrease in average checks in stores that use this option, says Artem Sokolov, president of the Association of Internet Trade Companies. “When we fight against fraud with bank cards, we do not suspend the activities of credit institutions until we improve the legislation. It seems to me that there is no need to suspend work with such services here either. The legislation will change – the work will be restructured. And now the client himself has the right to choose in what way he purchases goods, and there is no need to limit him in this choice, ”he said.

The Central Bank’s recommendations cannot yet be perceived as a ban on BNPL services, but this is a regulation that can reduce the share of companies “mimicking” BNPL, Krivosheya said. According to the expert, difficulties in the operation of such services may arise if banks and MFOs stop buying clients’ debts from them in installments or the platforms themselves decide not to sell them. “If platforms break payments on their own without involving the bank, they take risks. Then they will have to lose revenue if the product has already been sold, and the client does not pay for future payments, ”said the interlocutor of RBC.