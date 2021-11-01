The chief editor of the Belarusian edition spoke about the beatings after the arrest :: Politics :: RBC

Yegor Martinovich said that he was beaten, even if he agreed that Alexander Lukashenko is the President of Belarus

Photo: Egor Martinovich / Facebook



For the first time in several months, the editor-in-chief of the Belarusian opposition newspaper Nasha Niva told reporters what happened to him after his arrest in July. According to Yegor Martinovich, at first he was simply beaten, and now he is being held in custody without carrying out any investigative actions.

In a letter to the BBC, who managed to contact Martinovic, the journalist said that after being arrested in July 2021, he was beaten. “They didn’t talk to me, they beat me, they didn’t care what I said. They asked: “For whom did you vote in the elections?” And immediately a blow. “Who is the president now?” Even if you answer that Lukashenka, you hit him on the head with your fist, ”he wrote.

Martinovich said that if in 2020 he was detained for libel and organizing illegal protests, now they are charged with an economic article – causing property damage without signs of embezzlement, which provides for up to five years in prison.

“Allegedly,“ Nasha Niva ”paid for electricity at a different rate than it should have [для физических лиц, а не для юридических], and power grids suffered damage in the amount of 3500 Belarusian rubles (about 102 thousand rubles – RBK). At the same time, the company itself has never addressed us with claims. And even now, as far as I know, he claims that there is no debt, ”the journalist said.

According to him, no investigative actions have been carried out with him since July.

RBC sent a request to the Zavodskoy District Department of Internal Affairs of Minsk and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus.

The site of Nasha Niva was blocked in July. Most of the newspaper’s employees managed to leave Belarus.

After the presidential elections in August 2020 and the protests that followed, the Belarusian authorities blocked dozens of websites, including media outlets. In particular, the site Tut.by, the Belsat TV channel, the opposition Telegram-channel Nexta were blocked, and many others were declared extremist.