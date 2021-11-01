The cost of the capital renovation program exceeded ₽6 trillion :: Business :: RBC

PIK became interested in the renovation immediately after the launch of the program: already following the results of the first year of the conclusion of contracts, from December 2017 to December 2018, the group received contracts for 40 billion rubles. (42% of all contracts allocated during that period).

The second place among recipients of contracts went to the Capital Group structure. The company has signed contracts for more than RUB 800 billion, some of which it will perform in a consortium with other builders. At the same time, three years ago, the main owner of Capital Group, Pavel Tyo, said that the company does not participate and does not plan to participate in the renovation program in Moscow.

Read on RBC Pro

The top ten contractors also included other large Moscow developers – the Krost and MonArch concern, the FGC group and the MIC. More than 5% of the Renovation Fund’s contracts were awarded to companies controlled by the Moscow government: these are mainly structures of the Mosinzhproekt holding.

Among the largest contractors there was also Magistral LLC, the founder of which is Vitaly Baityakov. In addition to contracts with the Renovation Fund, this company was engaged in road construction and, as indicated on its website, worked with the Ministry of Defense and the FSB.

The top 10 also includes Smart Management, which is part of the Smart group and belongs to Said-Magomed Zubairaev. The group’s website says that it is involved in the construction of the Akhmat Tower skyscraper and the Grozny Mall shopping and entertainment center in Grozny. The two contractors in the top ten – Monotek Stroy and Almis-Integral – are jointly owned by Ruslan Salimshin. He was a co-owner of Leader-M, a large pipe supplier, the main share in which now belongs to Rustam Salimshin.

The press service of Capital Group declined to comment; all other listed developers did not respond to RBC’s inquiries.

As Andrey Bochkarev, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Urban Development Policy and Construction, explained in an interview with RBC, the city concludes contracts “with the understanding that strong contractors will come.” “There are about 25-30 such companies. And if they don’t cope, we have the right to remove them at any time, ”he said, noting that“ if you get 15 contractors in one quarter who will build each of your houses, it will be horror. ” “Therefore, we are playing one major contract for ten years. Under the contract, if the company succeeds and builds one house, then it will receive the right to build the next house. If we cannot cope, we have the right to choose another at each stage. Moreover, we secured this with bank guarantees from the contractors, ”concluded Andrey Bochkarev.

How much will contractors earn on renovation

In its materials for investors as part of the secondary placement of shares, the PIK group indicated that the company’s total portfolio of contracts as a general contractor is 4 trillion rubles, of which contracts for 525 billion rubles are under negotiation. The target level of net margin from general contracts is 10%, indicated in the materials. Thus, with such a declared marginality, PIK can earn about 199 billion rubles on contracts from the Renovation Fund.

According to Andrey Bochkarev, contractors estimate the profitability of work under contracts at 7-8%. “I think that if they work effectively at all stages, it can be up to 15%,” he said.

“They (the contractors) are flexible. They are trying to make money by choosing suppliers that are more efficient in terms of cost. But, if he understands that he is either losing the contract or reducing the marginality, I think he will go for the second, “concluded Andrei Bochkarev.

The target profitability of 10% is a “normal level” that is typical for contractors, says Denis Sokolov, partner of Cushman & Wakefield. According to him, when participating in renovation projects, it is not superprofits that are important for contractors, but the fact that this program guarantees the volume of orders for years to come.

Contractors will receive the amounts under the concluded contracts not as a lump sum, but as the work is completed. All major contracts, the amount of which exceeds 100 and 200 billion rubles. concluded for a period of 10 to 21 years. For example, a contract with the developer “Magistral” for 136 billion rubles. for the design and development of quarters in Tsaritsyno expires in August 2041.

“Such a contract is stability for the contractor,” Sokolov continues. “It is clear that companies bear inflation risks due to the rise in prices for building materials, but in such long-term projects, they can certainly count on a revision of the cost with a sharp increase in construction costs.”

Why is the renovation program becoming more expensive?

Officially, the Moscow authorities did not say how much they plan to spend on the renovation program, but when the program began, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin gave an estimate of 3 trillion rubles.

As Bochkarev explains, in 2017 “the exact figure could not yet be known”: “The given figure took into account only the need for living space, excluding the costs of social and communal infrastructure, road network, parking, etc.,” the source explains. RBC, – 6 trillion rubles. – it’s a lot? A 20 million m2 real estate – is it a lot or a little? <...> RUB 6 trillion Is not only money for housing. These are roads and engineering communications. We have counted everything down to every nail. “

At the same time, as noted by Bochkarev, the increase in the cost of construction has not yet been reflected in the renovation program. This, according to him, was achieved “due to management and contracts that we have concluded”: RBK), it will be deferred. This year we will complete the construction at the same prices. Starting next year, we will begin to change. ” The rise in price, according to him, may be in the range of 10-15%.

Officially, the renovation program should be completed by 2035, but, as noted by Bochkarev, the city is counting on 2032: “Of course, such a program is very difficult to fulfill in such a timeframe. There are not so many labor, engineering and technical resources in the country. But we will do this in order to urgently get rid of the emergency housing stock in Moscow. Otherwise, this wave would simply overwhelm us. “