The court in St. Petersburg released the girl who took a photo in shorts against the background of St. Isaac’s Cathedral

The Oktyabrsky District Court of St. Petersburg did not choose a measure of restraint and released the 31-year-old model Irina Volkova, who was detained for a photo in her underwear against the background of St. Isaac’s Cathedral. This was reported by the press service of the city’s courts.

The investigator filed a petition for a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions, the state prosecutor objected. The court refused to satisfy the request of the investigation, stating that the arguments of the investigation were “presumptive”. What arguments the court rejected, the press service of the St. Petersburg courts did not specify.

The report says that Volkova is accused of offending the feelings of believers (part 1 of Article 148 of the Criminal Code). According to the investigation, in the summer of 2020, the girl “took a picture and made a video against the background of St. Isaac’s Cathedral, showing her underwear.” Thus, according to the press service, Volkova insulted the believers by publishing her photos and videos on social networks.

During the meeting, as a measure of suppression in the courtroom, the testimony of witnesses was announced, who explained that Volkova “insulted them, the authorities, the church, the state and society with her bare buttocks.”

In response, the model, who was taken to the gym in handcuffs and put in a cage, pleaded guilty and apologized, saying that she “played a little with the blogger”, took a photo “crazy” and “that this will not happen again”. The press service also states that Volkova “brings up a minor child”, earns “shugaring and eyebrows”, and “came to St. Petersburg after the Maidan.”

“I’ve already thought about everything. Everything will be deleted, and this will never happen again,” she said in a video published by the joint press service of the St. Petersburg courts.

Irina Volkova was detained on October 30. A criminal case was initiated against her for insulting the feelings of believers (part 1 of Article 148). The girl faces a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles or imprisonment for up to 1 year.

In her instagram, Volkova said that she began to receive threats and invitations from journalists to talk about the scandal with the photo.

On October 29, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow sentenced blogger Ruslan Bobiev and his girlfriend Anastasia Chistova to 10 months in a general regime colony for taking a “provocative photo” against the background of St. Basil’s Cathedral on Red Square.