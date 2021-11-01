The creator of the Tiramisu dessert dies in Italy :: Society :: RBC

Ado Campeol is considered the “father” of tiramisu. The dessert recipe came up by accident in his restaurant kitchen in the late 1960s.

In Italy, at the 93rd year of his life, the restaurateur Ado Campeol, who is considered the author of the tiramisu dessert, died. The newspaper Il Messaggero writes about it.

Campeol owned the Le Beccherie restaurant in Treviso. The governor of the Venice region, to which the city belongs, expressed his condolences in connection with the death of the restaurateur. “With Aldo Campeol, Treviso is losing another star in its food and wine history,” he said. According to the governor, a smile never disappeared from Campeol’s face, the work of his restaurant was distinguished by hospitality and high quality.

The famous dessert was helped by Campeol’s wife Alba Di Pillo and chef Roberto Linguanotto. The recipe for the treat appeared in the late 1960s. The new dish turned out by accident: the chef was making vanilla ice cream, and a little mascarpone got into the mixture of eggs and sugar. He liked the resulting taste, and the chef told the owner’s wife about it. The couple later perfected the dessert by adding a biscuit soaked in coffee and sprinkling it with cocoa.

The grocery store Giuseppe Maffioli was the first to write about tiramisu in 1981. The Campeol family did not patent the recipe, which contributed to the emergence of many of its variations, including the addition of alcohol. The original recipe was only registered with the Italian Culinary Academy in 2010.