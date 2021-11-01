The date and place of the funeral of the announcer Igor Kirillov have become known :: Society :: RBC

On November 1, on the air “Let They Speak” on Channel One, Kirillov’s widow Tatyana Kirillova said that on the night of September 9-10, the announcer “screamed from pain in his leg” and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Botkin Hospital. Doctors found a blood clot in his artery and an 8 cm popliteal aneurysm that could rupture at any moment. In the evening, his leg was amputated to save his life. On September 14, Kirillov was transferred to a regular ward, but a week later, he was found to have a hematoma in his leg and was again taken to intensive care.

According to his wife, on October 11, Kirillov’s hemorrhoid ruptured, bleeding from the intestines occurred, and on October 12, a positive test for coronavirus came. On October 18, he was again taken to intensive care, but, according to doctors, blood pressure and oxygen saturation were normal. At the same time, for several days he kept a pulse of 100 beats / min. Until the last day, the announcer asked not to tell the press about what was happening to him.

Read on RBC Pro

President Vladimir Putin called Kirillov the “recognized patriarch” of television and expressed condolences to his relatives. Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova noted that Kirillov’s death was “an irreparable loss.”

He performed instead of Brezhnev and got into Sting’s song. What was Igor Kirillov



Igor Kirillov was born in Moscow and graduated from the Higher Theater School. Shchepkin, and in 1957 began working as an assistant director of the musical editorial office on television. Later he became an announcer and began to host the programs “News”, “Blue Light” and “Latest News”. For more than 20 years Kirillov hosted the Vremya news program.

From 1965 to the end of the 1980s, he hosted the television broadcast of the Victory Parade, and from 1996 to 2011 declared a minute of silence. Kirillov replaced the leaders of the USSR and Russia in New Year’s addresses, reported on the launch of the first satellite of the planet in 1957, the introduction of Soviet troops into Czechoslovakia in 1968, and in 1979 talked about the introduction of troops into Afghanistan. In addition, he broadcast the funerals of the leaders of the USSR and members of the CPSU.