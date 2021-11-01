The Duma proposed to allow conscripts to conclude a contract with the FSB :: Politics :: RBK

Now conscripts with secondary vocational education can conclude contracts for service in the Ministry of Emergencies, SVR, FSO. If the FSB is added to them, this will expand the sources of recruiting, according to the authors of the project.

Photo: Igor Khakimov / TASS



A group of United Russia deputies submitted a bill to the State Duma, by which they propose to allow conscript soldiers to conclude a contract to serve in the FSB. The document is contained in the electronic database of the lower house of parliament.

The bill provides for amendments to Federal Law No. 53 “On Military Duty and Military Service”. If it is adopted, a contract for service in the FSB will be able to conclude conscripts who received secondary vocational education before conscription, as well as men who are not in reserve, who have received secondary vocational education.

Now, according to the provisions of the law, these categories of citizens can conclude contracts for service in the Armed Forces of Russia, the National Guard, rescue units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Federal Security Service.

The explanatory note states that the amendments will expand the sources of staffing the FSB.