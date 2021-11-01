The example of the Novgorod region on the extension of non-working days may be followed by other regions

Due to the fact that the vaccination campaign in Russia is not developing as we would like (47% are now vaccinated), forced vacations will be extended in a number of regions, Kiryanov said, although this is becoming a challenge to the economy. If, even on non-working days, the incidence increases, then there is a possibility of their extension, says epidemiologist Eduard Shunkov. The decision may be influenced by an increase in the rate of vaccination: due to the need to obtain QR codes, Russians have become more actively vaccinated, he added. Epidemiologist Vasily Vlasov also believes that the decision to extend non-working days can be made, but believes that this is an ineffective measure, since it does not push people towards reasonable behavior: Russians view this period as a weekend.