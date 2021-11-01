The example of the Novgorod region on the extension of non-working days may be followed by other regions

The Novgorod region was the first of the regions of Russia to announce the extension of non-working days with the preservation of wages until November 12, which was introduced on October 25. This was stated by the governor of the region, Andrei Nikitin, at a meeting of the regional operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, according to the website of the government of the Novgorod region. The Novgorod authorities also plan to ban the operation of retail outlets and catering establishments that ignore the QR code system for this entire period. The decree, which introduced non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7 and allowed the governors to extend them, was signed by President Vladimir Putin on October 20.
As of November 1, a day earlier, 284 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the region, 11 people died. The decision was made due to the negative dynamics of morbidity, the chief state sanitary doctor for the Novgorod region Elena Nikiforova said at a meeting of the regional headquarters: last week, 1778 cases of covid were registered in the region – 22% more than a week earlier. Extending the forced vacation for a week is a justified measure based on the tense situation in the region and the need to provide beds for the sick, says State Duma deputy from the Novgorod region Artem Kiryanov.
At the same time, the region is not an outsider among other regions of Russia. As the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said on November 1 at a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council under the Government of Russia for the fight against coronavirus, last week the maximum increase in the registration of cases of coronavirus infection was recorded – up to 274 619. During this period, the incidence decreased only in Kalmykia and Karelia, in five regions it has stabilized, and in 78 constituent entities it is growing, said Popova. In 12 regions, the excess of the average Russian indicators is no more than 15%: these are Samara, Ulyanovsk, Novgorod, Bryansk, Smolensk, Murmansk, Kaliningrad and Oryol regions, the republics of Khakassia and Komi, Khabarovsk and Trans-Baikal Territories.
After Putin signed a decree on October 20 on the introduction of a non-working day regime, an interlocutor of Vedomosti close to the presidential administration said that the regime could be extended for at least another week. According to him, decisions will be made based on the statistics of morbidity and mortality, which will be obtained based on the results of the first week of restrictions. In particular, according to him, the task is to reduce the number of deaths to 750 per day.
According to the website Stopkoronavirus.rf, such mortality rates were in July, when restrictions in most regions were minimized. According to the site “Stopkoronavirus.rf” as of November 1, the day before, 40 402 people fell ill, and 1155 people died. Non-working days and anti-covid restrictions have led to the fact that on October 30, the number of patients with covid decreased by 3,600 (0.26%) to 1.376 million people, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said at a meeting of the presidium of the coordinating council for combating covid.
Decisions to extend the non-working day regime are made by the regions depending on the epidemiological situation, said the representative of the Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs Tatyana Golikova and the government’s press service. Moscow is guided by the measures to combat the coronavirus that were announced earlier, the mayor’s spokesman said. The Moscow headquarters for the fight against coronavirus reported on its Telegram channel that the extension of non-working days after November 7 is not planned. According to the website Stopkoronavirus.rf, in Moscow, the number of cases is decreasing: on October 29, 7,511 cases of coronavirus were reported, on November 1, 7,103 cases.
Due to the fact that the vaccination campaign in Russia is not developing as we would like (47% are now vaccinated), forced vacations will be extended in a number of regions, Kiryanov said, although this is becoming a challenge to the economy. If, even on non-working days, the incidence increases, then there is a possibility of their extension, says epidemiologist Eduard Shunkov. The decision may be influenced by an increase in the rate of vaccination: due to the need to obtain QR codes, Russians have become more actively vaccinated, he added. Epidemiologist Vasily Vlasov also believes that the decision to extend non-working days can be made, but believes that this is an ineffective measure, since it does not push people towards reasonable behavior: Russians view this period as a weekend.