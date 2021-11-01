The expert explained why even vaccinated people can get infected with COVID-19

Those vaccinated against the coronavirus can get sick due to the fact that with the “delta strain, memory cells do not have time to work,” Alexander Gintsburg, head of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya, told RIA Novosti.

– The delta strain has changed the way it interacts with cells and exists inside cells. The virus manages to penetrate them against the background of low levels of antibodies, he said.

In order not to get sick, the antibody titer must be constantly high, so every six months you should undergo revaccination, the specialist noted.

As a rule, after six to eight months in vaccinated antibodies begin to disappear, but memory cells remain, the scientist continued.

They begin to develop antibodies again only on the second or fourth day after infection, but when infected with the delta strain, this is too late.

The virus spreads from one cell to another without leaving them, and accumulates in large quantities, Gunzburg noted.

As a result, the head of the Gamaleya Center concluded, six months is the minimum period during which the antibodies that have appeared earlier are kept at a high level and provide protection.

