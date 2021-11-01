The Federation Council named the amount of a fine for dangerous driving

The fine for dangerous driving on the roads will be 3 thousand rubles. The Russian senators proposed to add the amount of punishment to the new Code of Administrative Offenses (Code of Administrative Offenses). RIA Novosti was informed about this by the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on constitutional legislation Irina Rukavishnikova.

“Boorish behavior on the roads or dangerous driving can receive not only a legal definition, which has existed since 2016, but also specific preventive measures. They are proposed in the draft of the new Code of Administrative Offenses. We are talking, for example, about abrupt rearrangements across two lanes at once, about non-observance of the distance, about high-speed overtaking and so on, when this is not a one-time, but a systemic nature, it is the style of driving, “Rukovishnikova said.

She also added that if the new Code of Administrative Offenses is adopted, reckless drivers will be fined for each individual violation of traffic rules, and not only for dangerous driving and rude attitude towards other road users, including pedestrians.

Now a fine of 3,000 rubles is issued for driving on the bus lane, traffic violations in residential areas, when transporting children, as well as for handing over the steering wheel to a person without a license or installing red bulbs in the headlights.