The first photos of a completely new crossover LADA appeared
The model was declassified before the official presentation.
Photos of a new crossover from Togliatti automakers have appeared on the network. The novelty cannot be called a full-fledged SUV, but it is expected that the car will be of higher quality than the current XRay. By the way, as you can see in the photo, the model does not have a corporate X-style.
In technical terms, the SUV will receive a CMF-B platform and a 1.3-liter engine with a capacity of 150 horsepower. Together with it, a manual or automatic transmission will work, as well as front or four-wheel drive, reports Naavtotrasse.
It is possible that the model will be able to compete with other cars presented in this segment, and its main advantage will be an affordable price. The manufacturers do not disclose the debut date.
photo: Naavtotrasse
21:27, 31 October 2021, Sunday / 40899 / SOCIETY
