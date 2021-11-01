The first region extended non-working days :: Society :: RBC

In the Novgorod region, non-working days were extended until November 12. Governor Andrei Nikitin also promised to tighten the requirements for the work of organizations for this period.

The Novgorod region was the first of the regions to extend non-working days for another week, starting from November 8. This was stated by Governor Andrei Nikitin at a meeting of the regional operational headquarters. The holiday period will be extended until November 12 (November 13 and 14 are Saturday and Sunday).

“Today we are still <...> at the stage of growth of the sick, this disease is very difficult, it is getting harder and harder, as we can see, all this is passing away. <...> In addition, it is very worrisome that the incidence of diseases in children is growing, despite the fact that there is still no vaccine for children, ”the governor explained.

In this additional week, the requirements for the work of organizations will be tightened, a number of them will suspend work. “This will not affect those organizations that fully comply with the requirements established by the decree. That is, if social protection measures are fully observed in a store, cafe or at some facility and there are no administrative penalties, then it will be able to continue its work in the same mode using QR codes, ”Nikitin said.

Non-working days in the Novgorod region began earlier than the federal ones – from October 25. It was originally planned that they would end, as in the rest of Russia, on November 7.