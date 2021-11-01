The first region in Russia to recognize foreign vaccines against COVID-19

The authorities of the Leningrad region will take into account QR codes on vaccination with foreign vaccines against a new type of coronavirus infection when visiting museums and theaters in the region. RIA Novosti reports.

The issue has been agreed with the Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko and the chief sanitary doctor of the region, according to a statement on the website of the regional government.

From October 30 to November 7, the region operates a non-working day regime due to the increase in the number of coronavirus infections. You can enter museums and theaters only by the QR code about vaccination or by a negative PCR test.

QR codes for access to individual objects are in effect or will be introduced in the coming days in all Russian regions, except for the Sakhalin Region. From November 1, participants in face-to-face meetings in the Russian government are required to present a QR code confirming the presence of a vaccine against COVID-19, a negative PCR test or a certificate of a past illness, RBC reports.

Russia has not yet approved any of the foreign vaccines. The Russian drug Sputnik V is also awaiting approval from the WHO and the European Union, despite the fact that Moscow has signed contracts for its supply to 67 countries. In addition, the Russian vaccine is officially approved for use in two EU countries – Hungary and Slovakia.

In late October, Reuters, citing a source, reported that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would not be able to make a decision on the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the end of the year, as some of the necessary data are still missing. EMA started the process of examination of Sputnik V in March.

In July, the European Union invited Russia to discuss the possibility of mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against COVID-19. Consultations on this issue are ongoing.