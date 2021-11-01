The first reviews of Cruella compared the film to The Devil Wears Prada

The audience is in awe of the costumes, atmosphere and, of course, the battle between Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

Still from the movie “Cruella”

At the beginning of summer, we will finally see the long-awaited Cruella movie! However, some journalists have already had a chance to see the Disney picture, so the first reviews appeared on Twitter.



It looks like the origin story of the cult villainess “101 Dalmatians” Cruella De Vil, played by Emma Stone, is a success. The audience is delighted with the mood of the film and the confrontation between the villains Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, who played the head of a fashion house, the Baroness. They write, for example, this:

“There are two queens at Cruella. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson shine in the battle for the right to be the most vicious. A ridiculously entertaining story of my favorite Disney villain. A visual celebration of 1970s London and haute couture. The movie is too long, but I raise a glass to Cruella. ”

There are 2 queens in #Cruella… Emma Stone & Emma Thompson both shine in a battle of who is more wicked. Ridiculously entertaining, this story of my favorite Disney Villain, is a visual feast of 1970s London and high fashion. The film is too long, but I raise my glass to Cruella. pic.twitter.com/EokM9AHFCY

– Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) May 14, 2021

They also note Paul Walter Hauser, who played Horace, one of Cruella’s teammates:

“Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark and surprisingly anti-Disney. Emma Stone is flawless as Cruella. Hairstyles, makeup, design are win-win Oscar nominations. Paul Walter Hauser is amazing. ”

Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark, & wonderfully anti-Disney. Emma Stone is perfection as Cruella. Hair & Makeup, Production Design & Costume Design are sure bets for Oscars noms. Paul Walter Hauser is terrific and Winks the dog is adorable. #Cruella pic.twitter.com/zPCdFXSGL3

– Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 14, 2021

Compare with the cult film “The Devil Wears Prada”, and not only with him:

“As a rule, I am not interested in game remakes and origin stories of villains, but then I saw Cruella. And it’s SO GOOD. The Devil Wears Prada Meets The Witches and Death Becomes Her.

I generally have 0 interest in live-action remakes and / or villain origin stories but … have seen #Cruella and it’s SO FRIGGIN GOOD. Slaps so hard my face is still beet-red a day later. If Devil Wears Prada meets The Witches meets Death Becomes Her sounds like your jam, see it. pic.twitter.com/CqPsOHAJnG

– Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 14, 2021

Cruella has a lot of fans now, here are a couple more promising comments:

“Cruella is just an icon. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson showed an insidious fight, their performances on the verge of Disney norms. The costumes are perfect, the designs are perfect, the one-eyed dog with the pirate headband is perfect. You get some Disney dark magic. ”

#Cruella is ICONIC. Emma Stone / Emma Thompson are a devious match whose performances test the boundaries of a Disney film. Add in the costumes (perfect), production design (perfect) + a 1-eyed dog w / a pirate eye-patch (PERFECTION) and you got yourself some dark Disney magic. pic.twitter.com/OVTISRjCZZ

– Shannon ???????? (@shannon_mcgrew) May 14, 2021

+1 to Cruella’s growing fan roster! At first I doubted, but in the end I was completely absorbed in energy and style. It feels like Emma Stone is giving all her strength for this role, and I love it. And yes. DOGS. MUSIC. FASHION. (Since when do I care about fashion ?!) “.

+1 to the growing list of #Cruella fans! Admittedly had doubts but was totally swept up in the energy & style. Feels like Emma Stone is giving every ounce of herself to the role & I was loving it. Also … THE DOGS. THE MUSIC. THE FASHION. (Since when do I care about fashion ?!) pic.twitter.com/xOBGQITPGt

– Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 15, 2021

Joel Fry, Mark Strong and Emily Beecham also starred in the tape.

Craig Gillespie’s Cruella is set to premiere on June 3.

