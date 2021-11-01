The first reviews of Cruella compared the film to The Devil Wears Prada

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
139

The first reviews of Cruella compared the film to The Devil Wears Prada

The audience is in awe of the costumes, atmosphere and, of course, the battle between Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

Still from the movie

Still from the movie “Cruella”

At the beginning of summer, we will finally see the long-awaited Cruella movie! However, some journalists have already had a chance to see the Disney picture, so the first reviews appeared on Twitter.

It looks like the origin story of the cult villainess “101 Dalmatians” Cruella De Vil, played by Emma Stone, is a success. The audience is delighted with the mood of the film and the confrontation between the villains Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, who played the head of a fashion house, the Baroness. They write, for example, this:

“There are two queens at Cruella. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson shine in the battle for the right to be the most vicious. A ridiculously entertaining story of my favorite Disney villain. A visual celebration of 1970s London and haute couture. The movie is too long, but I raise a glass to Cruella. ”

They also note Paul Walter Hauser, who played Horace, one of Cruella’s teammates:

“Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark and surprisingly anti-Disney. Emma Stone is flawless as Cruella. Hairstyles, makeup, design are win-win Oscar nominations. Paul Walter Hauser is amazing. ”

Compare with the cult film “The Devil Wears Prada”, and not only with him:

“As a rule, I am not interested in game remakes and origin stories of villains, but then I saw Cruella. And it’s SO GOOD. The Devil Wears Prada Meets The Witches and Death Becomes Her.

Cruella has a lot of fans now, here are a couple more promising comments:

“Cruella is just an icon. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson showed an insidious fight, their performances on the verge of Disney norms. The costumes are perfect, the designs are perfect, the one-eyed dog with the pirate headband is perfect. You get some Disney dark magic. ”

+1 to Cruella’s growing fan roster! At first I doubted, but in the end I was completely absorbed in energy and style. It feels like Emma Stone is giving all her strength for this role, and I love it. And yes. DOGS. MUSIC. FASHION. (Since when do I care about fashion ?!) “.

Joel Fry, Mark Strong and Emily Beecham also starred in the tape.

Craig Gillespie’s Cruella is set to premiere on June 3.

Read Also: 45 Amusing Easter Eggs and References You Can Find in Disney Cartoons


LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here