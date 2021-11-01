https://ria.ru/20211101/kosmos-1757261850.html

The Foreign Ministry announced the threat of hostilities in space

UN, 1 Nov – RIA Novosti. The threat of turning outer space into an arena of armed confrontation with catastrophic consequences has been growing lately, said Andrei Belousov, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, Deputy Ambassador of Russia to the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva. The First Committee deals with disarmament and international security issues. For 40 years, has consistently advocated the development of a multilateral legally binding instrument that would prohibit the placement of any type of weapon in outer space. In 2020, Donald Trump, then President of the United States, adopted a new national space strategy, according to which outer space becomes a potential arena. combat operations, and Washington should be ready, if necessary, to “repel aggression and protect the national interests of the United States in space.”

